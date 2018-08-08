Case Of The Ex: K. Michelle Wants You To Know This About Idris Elba's Head Game

Most recently, during an interview, the singer/reality star dished on how she met Idris Elba , his sexual prowess and even shared exactly how she feels about the woman he is set to marry.

K. Michelle is never afraid to speak on her experiences with her exes, and her latest account proves that she's willing to do so even if they've moved on to become engaged to other women.

After sharing that she met Elba at the Soul Train Awards and later hit it off with the actor at an after party, K. Michelle shared with Hollywood Unlocked that she being with him "was like a movie."

"He told me he would never be committed to one woman and he said I would be 'taken care of' but 'I would never be committed to one woman,'" she recalled.

From there, she went on a tangent, sharing that she believes the actor's fiancée, Sabrina Dhowre, had something she couldn't provide as the actor chose to, ultimately, settle down with her.

"Now I'm like, 'Damn, b***h [Sabrina], you had something I didn't have!' [but] that wasn't supposed to be my man," she said. "I learned the most from him. It wasn't a volatile, angry relationship."

Of course, the notoriously outspoken singer went on to share details about Elba's work in the bedroom, explaining, "[It's not wack] — like, amazing head! I remember that head!"

Listen to the remainder of the interview, below, where she shared details on how her "mentor" R. Kelly rescued her by signing her and letting her stay with him after her breakup from Memphitz, and more.