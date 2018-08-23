‘Basketball Wives’ Star Sundy Carter Speaks Out On Leaked Sex Tape: I Was Drugged And Raped

Former Basketball Wives star Sundy Carte r is speaking out after a sex tape of her and an ex-friend leaked. In her explanation, she revealed that the sexual exchange was not consensual and further claimed she was drugged and taken advantage of.

Taking to Instagram to defend herself, the former reality star shared that she was under the influence of something the man who leaked the video — whom she has identified as "Meechie Hoe" — slipped into her drink.

"Hello, I'm here in case the masses assumed I was hiding," she said in the post. "The video that was released by Meechie to Ameer was all a ploy to sabotage me."

After explaining that she and "Meechie" were once friends, she added that he "failed to mention that he drugged me as in laced my drink in the hotel lobby & was able to get me to my room."

She later threatened to take the culprints behind the leak to court, warning, "Get a lawyer ASAP!"

Read her full post, below: