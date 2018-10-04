Former 'The Game' Star Pooch Hall Arrested For DUI

Pooch Hall , known mostly for his stints on The Game and Ray Donovan , was arrested on Wednesday night for driving under the influence of alcohol and felony child endangerment.

According to TMZ, the actor, who was driving in Burbank, California, at around 7:30 p.m., allegedly let his 2-year-old son drive as he was too wasted to steer the wheel.

Law enforcement sources further revealed that witnesses called 911 after seeing the child sitting in Hall's lap manning the steering wheel. One eyewitness recalled seeing the toddler crying in the front seat of the car.

Witnesses were reportedly "horrified" as they watched the vehicle veer off and crash into a parked car. Despite the accident, there were no recorded injuries.

Another eyewitness explained that, upon looking through the car window, an uninstalled car seat meant for the young boy could be seen lying amongst a bed of junk in the back seat.

Once the police arrived at the scene, they reportedly could smell the odor of alcohol. Upon administering a test, they learned that Hall could "barely walk" and had a blood alcohol level of .25, which is more than three times the legal limit.

He was immediately handcuffed and taken to jail where he currently remains on $100,000 bail.

His toddler son was released into his wife's custody.