NeNe Leakes' Son Breaks His Silence On His Alleged Baby's Mother's Custody Drama

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes recently broke her silence on her older son Bryson Bryant 's alleged baby's mother's custody drama. Now, it appears as Bryant is following suit as he recently did an interview, himself, sharing his side of the story.

Speaking with Radar Online, Bryant, 28, shared that Symone Davis, the woman in question claiming to be the mother of his child, is a liar who is trying to set him up.

"Symone is on something weird right now and I don't know what her deal is," he told the site in a phone interview on October 30. "Look, when she was pregnant, she told me the baby wasn't mine. I was like, 'OK, cool,' and that was that. Now, all of a sudden, she says it's mine."

Contrary to Bryant's claims, Davis told the site that the scion is, indeed, the father of her 1-year-old son, Blaze Kai Davis, and even went on to specify that she filed papers to get him to pay child support.

The site also added that, per Davis' account, she and Bryant were once in a romantic relationship and he admitted to her, in private, that he is the father.

"She's acting real funny right now," Bryant continued. "Yes, we had sex and I've seen her baby once but like I said, she said the baby wasn't mine in the beginning so that's what I believed. She says she wants me to pay child support and all but I haven't."

Bryant stressed that if she wants her request for child support to be fulfilled, there is only one way she's going to get it: "She needs to take me to court," he said. "And no one from the courthouse has contacted me!"