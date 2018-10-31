Bloop! NeNe Leakes Has Some Words For Her Son's Alleged Baby's Mother

Over the past few weeks, Davis has been publicly divulging information on her alleged past relationship with both the reality star and her son and even slammed Leakes for neglecting her grandmotherly duties. Now, the Real Housewives of Atlanta OG is speaking out for the first time and she is making it clear where she stands.

NeNe Leakes ' older son, Bryson Bryant , has been dealing with some apparent baby mama drama with a woman identified as Symone Davis, who came forward claiming to be the mother of his child.

In a recent interview with Straight From the A, Leakes responded to Davis' claims that she has been ignoring her requests to spend time with her alleged 1-year-old grandson, Blaze Kai.

"I haven't gotten anybody pregnant. I don't have a penis," she said. "I don't have a child that I don't know about... So, I don't know why I'm being dragged into this. Bryson is a grown adult man... and whatever choices he makes, he'll have to learn from his mistakes."

Specifically speaking on Davis' gripes with her son, Leakes suggested that she take that up with him, and leave her out of it.

"She needs to deal with Bryson," she continued. "She's never going to force me to deal with any child. I do what I want to do. I didn't get [to] this age for someone to tell me what to do. She can't take me to court for child support. She can't do nothing!"

Davis is yet to comment on Leakes' response to her claims.