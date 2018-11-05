Police Share Tragic New Details About Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Sutton Tennyson's Death

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 19: Sutton Tennyson and Angela Simmons attend a Party at Medusa Lounge on December 19, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The 37-year-old, who has one child with Simmons, was killed on Saturday.

Published 2 days ago

New details have emerged in the tragic shooting death of Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé, Sutton Tennyson.

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Tennyson was shot and killed inside his garage.

Police officials informed AJC that Tennyson was involved in a conversation with another man in his driveway late Saturday afternoon. The 37-year-old was subsequently after "the conversation escalated."

He was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds inside of an open garage when police officials arrived on the scene. The suspect in the ongoing murder investigation reportedly fled in a car. 

Angela Simmons recently revealed that today, November 5, would have been her ex's birthday and their son, Sutton Joseph's original due date in a post on her Instagram Story. She later shared a touching video of her two-year-old son remembering his late father on what would have been his 38th birthday.

Reflecting . He keeps replaying it 💔 RIP Sutton .

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

