Heartbreaking: Angela Simmons’ Baby’s Father Sutton Tennyson Killed In His Own Home

Sad news to report. Angela Simmons' ex and the father of her child was killed today.
There aren't many details on what happened, but The Shade Room exclusively reports, "We just received word that Sutton Tennyson, the father of Angela Simmons’ child, was shot and killed at his home today."
Simmons announced their split in January of this year, saying she was a single mother on Instagram. They share a son together, Sutton Joseph.
We will keep you posted when more details surface. Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Sutton Tennyson.
(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
