Heartbreaking: Angela Simmons’ Baby’s Father Sutton Tennyson Killed In His Own Home

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 19: Sutton Tennyson and Angela Simmons attend a Party at Medusa Lounge on December 19, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The couple ended their engagement earlier this year.

Published 3 days ago

Sad news to report. Angela Simmons' ex and the father of her child was killed today. 

There aren't many details on what happened, but The Shade Room exclusively reports, "We just received word that Sutton Tennyson, the father of Angela Simmons’ child, was shot and killed at his home today."

Simmons announced their split in January of this year, saying she was a single mother on Instagram. They share a son together, Sutton Joseph.

We will keep you posted when more details surface. Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Sutton Tennyson.

Written by Renee Samuel

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

