Orlando Brown’s ‘Intervention’ On ‘Dr. Phil’ Looks Strange And Tragic AF

Orlando Brown's actions, through recent years, have proven to be quite questionable with his friends, and himself, ultimately determining that he must seek help for his mental health and substance abuse issues. As previously reported, the former child star has recruited the help of Dr. Phil to achieve this, and a recent clip from their "intervention style" interview shows that they're off to an interesting start.

In the clip, obtained by TMZ, Brown can be seen rocking green snake eyes contacts, which quickly became a topic of conversation between the two.

In the clip, Phil immediately addresses his unique eye accessory, and his response was pretty unexpected. "They're my Michael Jackson eyelids from Thriller," he said after laughing at the question. The That's So Raven star agreed when Dr. Phil asked if they were a festive Halloween-themed gesture before the clip abruptly ended with the television personality asking him to explain why he needs his help. Take a look, below:

His comments rang true to his friend's troubling commentary where he explained that the actor sometimes claims that the King of Pop is his father. His friends believe this attempt, with the help of Dr. Phil, is the actor's last chance of returning to the straight and narrow. It should be noted that the interview was shot in mid-October, in the midst of Brown going through his public outburst. The episode airs on Friday.

