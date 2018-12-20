Orlando Brown Will Have An Intervention On Live TV After Hitting Rock Bottom

Orlando Brown has been on a seemingly constant downward spiral for quite some time now, and, luckily, it appears as he is officially about to seek help, and his fans will have a front row seat in witnessing his journey to recovery.

The former child star is set to sit down for an intervention-style interview with Dr. Phil, which will be aired on the TV personality's eponymous talk show.

According to TMZ, the That's So Raven star's intervention was proposed by one of his close friends who quickly grew concerned for the actor and voiced this in the episode's teaser clip.

"I callled in because Orlando — he has a mental problem and he's burnt so many bridges [that] no one wants to deal with him," his friend told Dr. Phil. "If you can't help, he does not have a chance."

Luckily, the intervention should not prove to be a tug-of-war as the friend highlighted that Brown does want help and is fully willing to cooperate.

Rocking green snake-eye contacts, Brown can be seen nodding in agreement to Dr. Phil's questions in the teaser before his friend shared that the actor believes he is Michael Jackson's son.

Take a look at the clip, below: