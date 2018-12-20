Orlando Brown Will Have An Intervention On Live TV After Hitting Rock Bottom

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Orlando Brown has been on a seemingly constant downward spiral for quite some time now, and, luckily, it appears as he is officially about to seek help, and his fans will have a front row seat in witnessing his journey to recovery.
The former child star is set to sit down for an intervention-style interview with Dr. Phil, which will be aired on the TV personality's eponymous talk show.
According to TMZ, the That's So Raven star's intervention was proposed by one of his close friends who quickly grew concerned for the actor and voiced this in the episode's teaser clip.
"I callled in because Orlando — he has a mental problem and he's burnt so many bridges [that] no one wants to deal with him," his friend told Dr. Phil. "If you can't help, he does not have a chance."
Luckily, the intervention should not prove to be a tug-of-war as the friend highlighted that Brown does want help and is fully willing to cooperate.
Rocking green snake-eye contacts, Brown can be seen nodding in agreement to Dr. Phil's questions in the teaser before his friend shared that the actor believes he is Michael Jackson's son.
Take a look at the clip, below:
Brown checked into a rehab facility for substance abuse and mental health-related issues back in October. However, despite him taking this step, sources revealed to TMZ that the stint was short lived.
He has since been arrested for breaking into a restaurant and getting into a heated argument at a hotel. Throughout the course of his adult life, he has also racked up arrests for prostitution, domestic battery, weapons and drug possession.
Here's to this intervention serving as the push he needs to get back on the straight and narrow.
(Photo: YouTube)
