So Sad: The Braxton Family Suffers A Tragic Loss Days Before Christmas

Gabe Solis , ex-husband of Trina Braxton , has passed away from cancer. He was 43-years-old.

According to TMZ , Solis, a Texas native, succumbed to cancer on Thursday (Dec 20) surrounded by family and friends.

Solis was married to The Braxton Family Values reality star Trina Braxton from 2003-2015. Their marriage, bouts with infidelity and divorce was chronicled on the popular reality show.

The former couple appeared on OWN's Iyanla Fix My Life more than two years after their split to work on mending their friendship after the end of their marriage.

Solis reportedly kept details of his conditions under wraps, with many friends, and family members left stunned by the news.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gabe Solis' family and friends during this difficult time.