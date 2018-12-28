Erica Mena Claps Back At Claims She's Marrying Safaree To One-Up This Other 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple

Love & Hip Hop couple Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels recently shocked their respective social media followings after announcing that they were engaged to be married. Almost immediately after sharing the news, however, the two were bombarded by comments from trolls who claimed the rapidly moving couple only got engaged to one-up another well-known pair from the franchise.

Mere days ago, Samuels popped the question to Mena in an elaborate gesture which he captured on Instagram. He also penned an extensive caption detailing how he went about putting together the proposal:

Fans of the two, however, could not help but parallel their engagement to that of Mena's ex-girlfriend Cyna Santana, whose boyfriend, Joe Budden, popped the question a week ago. The two are starring in the currently airing season of Love & Hip Hop: New York.

After noticing the criticisms from fans who concluded that Mena and Samuel's relationship is all for show and is just a ploy to one-up Santana and Budden's recent big news, Mena took to Twitter to defend herself. Her response: Just "let her be great." In the process, she also made a point to stress that the comparison is unwarranted as she is no longer a part of the Love & Hip Hop franchise.

It’s really a joke how folks got nerve to say I’m trying to be like X , Y and Z...... How? I’ve done everything I’ve ever wanted to do before turning 23 years old. Down to the music. Stop comparing me and just let me continue being great. — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) December 27, 2018

Y’all want a storyline so bad and currently as it stands right now I’m not even on LHH. But carry on 😩😂 — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) December 28, 2018

Written by Moriba Cummings