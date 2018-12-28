Erica Mena Claps Back At Claims She's Marrying Safaree To One-Up This Other 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena attend the game between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on November 28, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)

The two pairs are oddly linked.

Published 1 week ago

Love & Hip Hop couple Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels recently shocked their respective social media followings after announcing that they were engaged to be married.

Almost immediately after sharing the news, however, the two were bombarded by comments from trolls who claimed the rapidly moving couple only got engaged to one-up another well-known pair from the franchise.

Mere days ago, Samuels popped the question to Mena in an elaborate gesture which he captured on Instagram. He also penned an extensive caption detailing how he went about putting together the proposal:

Been planning this since your Birthday. From Center stone shopping to Ring design to Sneaking rings on your fingers in your sleep to get your ring size, ordering 10,000 rose petals 200 candles, a Fireworks show in your backyard, 112 @daronfrom112 sing Crazy over you and @exit21_music singing can you stand the rain and a bunch another stuff I won’t mention. sorry I lied about us going on a fancy date 😇😇 It’s crazy i thought i was happy being single but it’s no better feeling than having that teammate/ best friend/ partner. There was definitely a void that you filled. Thank you jasmin ❤️ I plan on being the Best Husband ever put on this earth! Salute my brother @therealkdmcnair for always holding me down!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 and thank you @traxnyc for the 💎💍

Fans of the two, however, could not help but parallel their engagement to that of Mena's ex-girlfriend Cyna Santana, whose boyfriend, Joe Budden, popped the question a week ago.

The two are starring in the currently airing season of Love & Hip Hop: New York.

After noticing the criticisms from fans who concluded that Mena and Samuel's relationship is all for show and is just a ploy to one-up Santana and Budden's recent big news, Mena took to Twitter to defend herself.

Her response: Just "let her be great."

In the process, she also made a point to stress that the comparison is unwarranted as she is no longer a part of the Love & Hip Hop franchise.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)

