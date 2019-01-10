And Now, A Few Words From Kevin Hart About The R. Kelly Scandal...

Kevin Hart , who is currently embroiled in a scandal of his own , recently took the time to share his thoughts on the now-viral Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly , and, while doing so, he said that he had quite the visceral reaction to the program.

Speaking with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, on Wednesday, Hart said that after watching the doc, he immediately went to talk to his children, Hendrix, 11, and Heaven, 13.

"It just makes you understand that you have to be present," he said. "You have to be present. You have to talk to your kids. You have to make sure your kids got so much confidence in the ability to just have a conversation and talk."

After calling the entire ordeal "sad," he gave a more detailed opinion on the disgraced R&B singer's alleged actions.

"What you realize is that you're looking at real damaged individuals," he continued. "This is past perverted or sick. This is some other s**t."

The comedian, who welcomed his first child with wife Eniko Parrish in 2017, went on to advise parents to use that negative energy from Kelly and redirect it back into the household.

"Make sure this is a time where you embrace your household," he said. "Your family, your loved ones. And just make sure you're talking to these kids, man. You don't want this to be your child."

The series has certainly lit a fire under Kelly's charges, as he is now under criminal investigation in Georgia following its airing.

Watch Hart share his thoughts, below: