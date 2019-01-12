Alexis Skyy’s Thirst Trap For Real Caught Nicki Minaj’s Eye And Now They’re Flirting On The ‘Gram

Alexis Skyy’s Thirst Trap For Real Caught Nicki Minaj’s Eye And Now They’re Flirting On The ‘Gram

We wonder if Nicki slid in her DMs.

Published 6 days ago

Oh my! Looks like Alexis Skyy was throwing out thirst trap vibes and Nicki Minaj got caught in the snare.

Last night, the Love and Hip Hop star was spotted on the ‘gram taking a flick at the LA International Airport showing off her latest Fashion Nova ‘fits and her multi-designer collection of bags and a suitcase.

We must admit that Alexis was looking rather cute, but it was the Chun-Li rapper that couldn’t resist sliding her thoughts into the comments to let Alexis know just how she was feeling.

Check out the exchange of words below:

What do you think of the ladies interaction? Do you think that this is more than a friendly exchange of niceties?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage, Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Martin: The Legacy of a King

Mon, Jan. 21 9/8c EST

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC