‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Alexis Skyy Claims Blac Chyna Threw A Drink At Her

Alexis Skyy is claiming Blac Chyna threw a drink at her during an event they both attended.

Via her Instagram Story, the Love & Hip-Hop star says she wants to throw hands with Chyna after the incident. Apparently the two were drinking together within the same section of a club, but when supposedly out of nowhere Chyna asked Alexis to leave her section, that’s when she was also hit with the drink and things escalated.

“@BLACCHYNA COME YA PUNK ASS OUTSIDE !!!!! B***H U TRIED THE RIGHT B***H BUT RAN !!! I PROMISE U I’M NOT LEAVING THIS B***H UNTIL IT PUNK CRACK HEAD A** COME OUT SIDE !!!”

Sky then followed up with a little bit more about what happened. “PEOPLE TRYING TO MAKE ME LOOK LIKE I’M CRAZY .. I’M NOT EVEN THE TYPE TO START A FIGHT . SHE THREW A DRINK AT ME ..”

Blac Chyna has not responded publicly to the accusations thrown at her by Alexis Skyy. Guess she has a warning shot out for her.