Terry Crews On The Aftermath Of His Sexual Assault Confession: Black Women Lifted Me Up While Black Men Stayed Silent

While speaking on the public's reaction to the disgusting debacle in a recent interview, the actor shared that Black women were the ones who stood in his corner while his fellow Black men refused to offer up any support at the time he needed it most.

Terry Crews was heralded as a hero by many after he opened up about being sexually assaulted by Hollywood executive Adam Venit , who he claimed grabbed and squeezed his crotch at an industry event in 2017.

As previously reported, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star eventually sued Venit, and the lawsuit eventually reached a settlement with Venit denying the allegations in court.

However, the Hollywood power player's denial held no weight after Crews posted an apology letter Venit sent to him that opened the eyes of many.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Crews explained that only one particular group of people solely lifted him up during the difficult period: Black women.

"To be honest with you, when it first happened, there was none [no support] for a long time," he said. "The people who surprised me the most were Black women."

On the flip side, he voiced his disappointment in Black men for abandoning him.

"Black men did not want any part of it," he continued. "All my support came from Black women. Straight up."

The actor went on to admit that he initially thought Black men would react differently, with his family also expressing shock that the group was not in his corner, at all.

"A lot of guys were just like, 'Man, you weak. You sorry. You should have hit him. You should've knocked him out. You should have did all this stuff,'" he said. "Black women were like, 'No, no, it doesn't work like that.' I was shocked at the split within my own community."

