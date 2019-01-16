Lee Daniels And Viral Sensation SuperB***h Are Collaborating On Something Major

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Lee Daniels said, almost 10 years ago, that he had a dream of creating a superhero flick surrounding the adventures of a gay protagonist. While he has accomplished a slew of other feats since revealing that aspiration, he has never actually materialized the thought — until now.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (January 15), the Empire creator, a gay man himself, announced that he will finally be making his longtime dream come true as he is set to make the gay superhero film of his dreams with the recent viral sensation SuperB***h serving as its lead.
"Y'all remember maybe 10, 12 years ago I said my dream was to make a gay superhero film?" he said in the video. "Dreams do come true. And I found my superhero. America, world, get ready."
SuperB***h echoed his sentiment in the comments section below the post, writing, "You're an amazing man filled with great ideas. I [can't] wait to work with you!"
For those unfamiliar with SuperB***h, he is an actor and comedian hailing from Southeast D.C. who recently rose to social media fame from his videos, which show him fighting, flipping and twirling in thigh-high pink boots. His targets: homophobic trolls, ex-boyfriends and the like.
Take a look at one of his most popular videos, below:
Daniels has not revealed any further details surrounding the supposedly forthcoming project.
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Steinberg Playwright Awards)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
days
COMMENTS