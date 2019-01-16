Lee Daniels And Viral Sensation SuperB***h Are Collaborating On Something Major

Lee Daniels said, almost 10 years ago, that he had a dream of creating a superhero flick surrounding the adventures of a gay protagonist. While he has accomplished a slew of other feats since revealing that aspiration, he has never actually materialized the thought — until now.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (January 15), the Empire creator, a gay man himself, announced that he will finally be making his longtime dream come true as he is set to make the gay superhero film of his dreams with the recent viral sensation SuperB***h serving as its lead.

"Y'all remember maybe 10, 12 years ago I said my dream was to make a gay superhero film?" he said in the video. "Dreams do come true. And I found my superhero. America, world, get ready."