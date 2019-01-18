Wendy Williams Delays Return To Talk Show For Third Time, Explains Why She's Been Away

Wendy Williams fans were just met with some disappointing news as the infamous talk show maven recently announced that she has postponed her return to her eponymous talk show for a third time.

The television personality's family posted a statement to her social media accounts detailing the reason for the delay, sharing that, over the past few days, Williams has suffered complications from Graves' Disease.

"As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend," the statement began. "Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves' Disease that will require treatment."

Her family went on to outline that she will be "under the strict supervision of her physicians," and will be required to spend "significant time" in the hospital.

"Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being," the statement continued.

Debmar-Mercury, the morning program's distributor and producer, said in a statement of their own that the Wendy Williams Show "will air repeat episodes the week of January 21."

Original episodes will resume the week of January 28.

Take a look at their respective statements, below: