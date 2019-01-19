Fetty Wap's Baby Mothers Reportedly Got Into A Knife Fight And One Was Arrested

There is some serious drama going on between two of Fetty Wap’s baby’s mothers.

According to TMZ, Lezhae Lowder was arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment in Paterson, New Jersey after police responded to a call about a fight in a White Castle parking lot.

Apparently she was wanting to fight with Alexis Skyy who was partying Thursday night at the New Jersey bar where Lezhae works. Lezhae reportedly threw a bottle at Alexis’ car when she was leaving. Then, after all the club drama, Alexis went home and her friends went to a nearby White Castle. That’s when Lezhae supposedly pulled up to the parking lot looking for Alexis and started throwing more bottles.

Subsequently Alexis’ friends got out of their car and Lezhae pulled a knife on them asking for Alexis. Things then escalated and a fight broke out. When police showed up at 3:20 AM, that’s when Lezhae was arrested. Law enforcement did not confirm that bottles were thrown or that a knife was pulled.

Thankfully no one was hurt but sheesh! Maybe Fetty needs to call a peace summit.