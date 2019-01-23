Trashy Or Nah? Pete Davidson Stuns Fans With Hugely Inappropriate Joke About Big Sean’s Penis

Pete Davidson 's dissolved relationship with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande seems to remain a revisited topic in the comedian's life as he recently used the singer's previous romance with rapper Big Sean as a means to save his failing stand-up set.

According to Radar Online, Davidson performed a stand-up routine on Tuesday night at the famous Caroline's in New York City. Unfortunately for the SNL star, an eyewitness shared that he completely bombed his set.

In an attempt to save face, the site reports that he shifted gears and began discussing Grande's revenge song, "Thank U, Next," where she famously brought attention to his apparently gigantic member.

During Davidson's set, however, he joked that he was actually not the well-endowed ex Grande mentioned, but rather, it was Big Sean.

He kept his joke going by explaining that, after listening to the track, his fellow comics asked him, "Who taught her how to take that d**k, though?" He then added that one of his friends responded, "Big Sean."

This, surprisingly, is not even the most inappropriate joke the comedian has recited. A few days before delivering this bit, he received massive backlash for poking fun at babies and the disabled.