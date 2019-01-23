The Kardashians Have Reportedly Waged War On Rob’s New Girlfriend Alexis Skyy For The Most Ridiculous Reason

First, Kardashian's ex-fiancé and baby mama Blac Chyna almost came to blows with the reality star over her old bae, and now Kardashian's sisters have expressed their apprehension about his new leading lady.

The list of people who disapprove of Rob Kardashian 's new romance with Alexis Skyy continues to grow.

Kardashian's family reportedly believes that the 31-year-old's new relationship is a disaster waiting to happen. "Rob's sisters are hopeful that things will work out between Rob and Alexis, but none of them think that it will at all," a Kardashian insider told Radar Online.

Kardashian's family allegedly believes his ulterior motives will play a large role in the downfall of the new relationship. "They all really believe that Rob is using this girl to get back at Blac Chyna, a claim that he doesn't deny. They have told Rob to keep his romance out of the spotlight or it will fail, but Rob isn't listening to their advice."

Rob's motives aren't the only ones that has the Kardashian clan up in arms. "Alexis would give anything to get pregnant with Rob's baby. She has even been telling people that and Rob's sisters think it is just gross," the insider added.

This isn't the first time Rob Kardashian's sisters voiced their opinions about his relationship choices. There's a lengthy history of dysfunction between Rob's superstar sisters and his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

Only time will tell if the apprehension of Rob Kardashian's sisters are warranted or not.