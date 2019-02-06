Michael B. Jordan Admits He Needed A Therapist To Help Him Let Go Of Killmonger

While his performance served as a crowd favorite among the movie's fans, the actor recently revealed that it took him a while to shake the dark aura of the character, prompting him to seek out therapy to help him revert to his true self.

Michael B. Jordan brought to life one of the most memorable superhero villains in recent memory with his portrayal of Erik Killmonger in the record-breaking Marvel release Black Panther .

According to USA Today, during a taping of Oprah Winfrey's SuperSoul Conversations TV special, Jordan said that he sought professional help to rid himself of the character, after filming wrapped.

"I went to therapy, I started talking to people, started unpacking a little bit," he said. "I was by myself, isolating myself... I spent a lot of time alone. I figured Erik [Killmonger], his childhood growing up was pretty lonely. He didn't have a lot of people he could talk to about this place called Wakanda that didn't exist."

He added that, while he wanted to portray the character as authentically as possible, that meant sacrificing his own peace of mind, as he did not have an exit plan once the job was done.

"I didn't have a process," he said. "I just did whatever I felt I needed to do or whatever I felt was right in the moment every step of the way... I didn't have an escape plan, either."

He then added that, once the filming process had ended, everything "caught up with him," and it was a challenge going to being himself.

"Readjusting to people caring about me, getting that love that I shut out," he added. "I shut out love, I didn't want love. I wanted to be in this lonely place as long as I could."

Luckily, the actor is now back in a positive frame of mind and, throughout the one-of-a-kind experience, he said he learned one thing: "Your mind is so powerful."