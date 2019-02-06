Mimi Taught Him Well: Nick Cannon Shades Jennifer Lopez When Listing His Top 3 Hollywood Crushes

Nick Cannon and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey , may be no more. However, the music superstar's ways have apparently stuck with the comedian as he took a lighthearted jab at one of her rivals during his hosting stint on the Wendy Williams Show .

Filling in for Wendy Williams during her indefinite hiatus, Cannon, while doing the show's popular Hot Topics segment, recited his top three Hollywood woman crushes. In doing so, he threw some shade at Carey's music nemesis, Jennifer Lopez, after being prompted to include her in his ranking.

The Wild n' Out creator heralded Halle Berry, Naomi Campbell and, of course, his ex-wife, Mariah, as his three woman crushes in the business.

"My top three: No. 1, Mariah. The amazing mother, superstar singer," he said. "No. 2: Halle Berry. I'm still working on it [Whispers, 'Call me'] — I still got some tattoo space. No. 3: Yesterday, I heard she was dating. Naomi Campbell. That's what you want. Them is women!"

A producer then asked if Lopez would make it onto his list, to which Cannon jokingly responded, echoing his ex-wife's infamous line, "I don't know her."

Take a look at the hilarious clip, below: