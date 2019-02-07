Report: NeNe Leakes Dragged 'Real Housewives' Filming Crew Out Of Her House Following Epic Fight With Marlo Hampton

RHOA vet NeNe Leakes found herself in the middle of the chaos.

The midseason trailer of Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta is filled with drama.

While her castmates talked were shown celebrating marriages, gender reveals and budding relationships, Leakes was engaged in a physical altercation.

A source spilled the tea on the incident during an interview with Radar Online. According to the source, NeNe "completely lost it that day." Leakes reportedly experienced a breakdown because of her husband, Gregg Leakes' cancer diagnosis and wound up in an altercation with her on-again off-again frenemy, Marlo Hampton.

"She was so mad and so out of control that she dragged the camera crew out of her house,” the source said.

The reality star was captured screaming, "Let's be clear b*tch, I will f**k you up." Things wound up heating up even more intense during the showdown. "NeNe made the whole crew leave, the camera guys and the producers. She threw them out," the insider alleged.

NeNe Leakes and the rest of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast air Sunday nights at 8 pm on Bravo.