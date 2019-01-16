NeNe Leakes’ Husband, Gregg, Apologizes For Lashing Out At Her

Acknowledging his involvement, Gregg took to social media to issue an apology to the reality star for the way he has mistreated her since his diagnosis.

Gregg Leakes , who is currently battling stage III cancer, recently shared that he is going through a tough time due to his illness. However, it appears as his wife, NeNe Leakes , is experiencing some troubles, herself, as a result of his actions as of late.

Gregg's heartfelt apology comes after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said, during last Sunday's episode of the Bravo series, that he has been lashing out at her while she cared for him.

In an interview with People, she also echoed those same sentiments.

"It's very, very hard to be a caretaker," she told the publication. "People call and they say, 'How's Gregg doing?' and I want to throw the phone and say, 'How the f**k am I doing? I'm going crazy over here. Gregg is wearing me out!"

After seemingly hearing her out, Gregg took to Instagram where he posted a photo of his wife, supported by a caption detailing his apologies for the way he has treated her.

"We always hurt the ones we love... because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back," he wrote. "I'm tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me. I pray to God to get it together... she's done NO wrong... this is ALL on me."

Take a look at the post, below: