NeNe Leakes’ Husband, Gregg, Apologizes For Lashing Out At Her

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Gregg Leakes, who is currently battling stage III cancer, recently shared that he is going through a tough time due to his illness. However, it appears as his wife, NeNe Leakes, is experiencing some troubles, herself, as a result of his actions as of late.
Acknowledging his involvement, Gregg took to social media to issue an apology to the reality star for the way he has mistreated her since his diagnosis.
Gregg's heartfelt apology comes after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said, during last Sunday's episode of the Bravo series, that he has been lashing out at her while she cared for him.
In an interview with People, she also echoed those same sentiments.
"It's very, very hard to be a caretaker," she told the publication. "People call and they say, 'How's Gregg doing?' and I want to throw the phone and say, 'How the f**k am I doing? I'm going crazy over here. Gregg is wearing me out!"
After seemingly hearing her out, Gregg took to Instagram where he posted a photo of his wife, supported by a caption detailing his apologies for the way he has treated her.
"We always hurt the ones we love... because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back," he wrote. "I'm tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me. I pray to God to get it together... she's done NO wrong... this is ALL on me."
Take a look at the post, below:
NeNe and Gregg have been married since 1997. The couple separated in 2010, then divorced the following year. They, however, remarried in June 2013. They share two sons together: Bryson and Brentt.
(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NBCUniversal)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
days
COMMENTS