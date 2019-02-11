Kristoff St. John's Ex-Wife Releases Statement After Posting Alarming Tweet Following The Actor's Unexpected Death

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Kristoff St. John’s ex-wife, Mia St. John, was hospitalized following the actor’s untimely death last week.
On Saturday (February 9), Mia took to social media and posted a photo of the Young & the Restless star posing on the red carpet with his two daughters. She captioned the post: “I’m out of the hospital. I’m sorry if I scared anyone. Let’s plz focus on the wellness of his precious girls Lols & Paris.”
“They love their father so much, the beautiful, loving, funny soul that he was/is,” she continued, adding a green heart emoji. “#MentalHealth is all we have, nothing else is important.”
On February 7, Mia St. John posted a concerning message, claiming she was being held against her will in a mental hospital.
“I’m being held against my will & I’m not #suicidal Yet, the hospital @kristoffstjohn1 was in KNEW he was suicidal & let him go! The one my son @Julian4Justice was in neglected him & falsified records #MENTALHEALTH REFORM NOW,” she tweeted. “When I get out, I promise JUSTICE 4 my beautiful boys!”
On February 3, Kristoff St. John was found unresponsive at his home due to a possible alcohol overdose. Many believe he couldn’t get over the suicide of his 24-year-old son Julian who was found dead at La Casa Mental Health Hospital in Long Beach, California, where he was seeking help in 2014.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
