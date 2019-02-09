Kristoff St. John’s Wife Posts Alarming Tweet About Being Held ‘Against Her Will’ Following ‘Young & The Restless’ Star’s Death

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Sadly, Hollywood lost another legend. On February 3, 2019, The Young & the Restless star Kristoff St. John was found dead of a possible alcohol overdose at his home.
According to reports, St. John never seemed to get over the death of his son, Julian, 24, who was found dead at La Casa Mental Health Hospital in Long Beach, California, where he was seeking help in 2014.
Now it seems that his ex-wife, Mia St. John, 51, believes that the same mental health unit is trying to kill her whole family and that she is being held against her will.
On February 7, the WBC boxing champ posted a few messages on Twitter that have many people concerned.
Kristoff is also the father of daughters Paris and Lola. He was soon to be married to fiancée Kseniya Mikhaleva.
Mia and St. John divorced in 1995 but remained friends and co-parents.
We hope that all is well with Mia and her family, and may Kristoff rest in peace.
(Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
