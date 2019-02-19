Jada Pinkett-Smith Shows Love To Anne Hathaway For Being An Ally To Women Of Color

On the new season of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk , Jada Pinkett-Smith tackles the topic of white privilege. While creating a dialogue with a panel of guests, the actress praised white women like Anne Hathaway.

Hathaway made headlines last summer when she called out what she deemed as white privilege in the wake of the death of African-American Oakland teen, Nia Wilson, who was brutally killed by a white man on July 22, 2018. While commenting on the racial politics of the tragedy, the Ocean's 8 star pleaded with white people to understand their privilege.

According to People, in acknowledging the actress' activism, Pinkett-Smith heralded her as an ally to Black women.

"As women of color, we really have to recognize when white women come in to help that we make room for it," she said. "Because there's been a couple of times, like when Anne Hathaway, or — " she said before her daughter, Willow, interjected.

"It's trust issues," the 18-year-old added, to which her mother responded, "It is trust issues. I get it! But, at some point, where are we, as Black women, going to be able to recognize an ally?"

While her fellow panelists expressed reservations in immediately trusting a privileged white woman as an ally, the Matrix actress came to her defense.

"I'm just saying, we're asking white women to take a leap, I believe that we have to take a leap as well," she continued. "And if you disappoint me, alright, that's on you... I'm not saying that we don't have a right to be angry, and I'm not saying that we don't have the right to have that lack of trust, because we do. All I'm saying is we all need each other... We gotta be open too."

Take a look at Hathaway's initial post that received much praise, below: