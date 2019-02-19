Tyler Perry Explains Why He's Decided To Kill Madea For Good

Now, with the 11th installment of the Madea film series about to be released, the jack of all trades has officially declared that he has decided to retire the role for good.

Tyler Perry 's now iconic character of Madea has, throughout the years, become many people's immediate association with the star.

Ahead of the release of Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral, Perry opened up to Page Six about why he's decided to close that chapter of his career and his reasoning is actually pretty logical.

"I've made my last Madea," he said. "It made so many people laugh, but turning 50, I don't want to be her age playing her."

While he is figuratively putting Madea to rest, the filmmaker shared that he found it fitting to bow out with her planning a literal funeral in her own comedic tone.

"Look, nothing's funnier than stuff that happens at a Black funeral," he said. "Who'd let Madea plan a nice burial? And with a Beyoncé hat on? If you're looking for Schindler's List, this ain't it. I just want to make people laugh."

It's definitely the end of an era.

See Madea's final performance on-screen in A Madea Family Funeral on March 1.