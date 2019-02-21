Jordyn Woods Is Allegedly Desperate To Apologize To Khloé Kardashian

The 21-year-old is reportedly trying to make amends with her bestie's family in light of the accusations.

According to PEOPLE, "Jordyn has been trying to reach out to Khloé, Kylie and everyone else in the family to apologize. She wants to apologize and make everything right.”

Woods, who is said to be "really distraught" over the incident, reportedly "knows she made a mistake. She's completely remorseful. She spent the whole night crying with her mom and sister."

The 21-year-old was accused of hooking with the Cleveland Cavaliers baller during a party at his house. While Khloé Kardashian has yet to publicly address the rumors, her bestie, Malika Haqq poked fun at the ongoing drama in a series of Instagram comments.