Malika Haqq Just Basically Confirmed Tristan Thompson Cheated On Khloé Kardashian With Jordyn Woods

After a slew of past infidelities, the latest allegation that Khloé Kardashian’s NBA player boo Tristan Thompson has been stepping out might have been the one to break them up for good. After rumors circulated yesterday that Khloé's sister Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods, is the one with whom Tristan most recently cheated, Khloé’s BFF Malika Haqq seems to have confirmed the almost unbelievable news.

According to People, almost immediately after the news that Thompson allegedly cheated on the reality star went public, Haqq, who has been close friends with Khloé for some time, left a questionable comment on a post that poked fun at the mess. The Instagram post, created by gossip site Hollywood Unlocked, showed Kylie's daughter, Stormi, saying goodbye while seated in a high chair. The account captioned the video, "Stormi in Calabasas waiting for Jordyn to pack her s**t and get out of Kylie's house like..." Below the post, Haqq wrote in response, "These h**s ain't loyal," before quickly deleting the comment. Take a look, below:

Her comment led many of Khloé's fans to believe that the rumors were true. In case that wasn’t clear enough, Haqq further responded to the account's post by adding, STRONG FACTS," with Khloé, herself, commenting with eight shouting emojis. This all comes after both TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked reported on Tuesday that Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers' star split after he was exposed for being unfaithful with Woods, who previously modeled for Kardashian's clothing brand, Good American.

Written by Moriba Cummings