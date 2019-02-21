Jussie Smollett's Mug Shot Released Following His Arrest For Lying To Police

Hours after news broke that Jussie Smollett was arrested for a felony of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, the Empire star's mug shot was released.

According to CNN, Smollett turned himself in at 5 a.m. and is currently under arrest.

His mug shot was recently released by the Chicago Police Department ahead of a news conference where cops explained how the actor went from an alleged victim to a potential suspect.