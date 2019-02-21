Jussie Smollett's Mug Shot Released Following His Arrest For Lying To Police

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Hours after news broke that Jussie Smollett was arrested for a felony of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, the Empire star's mug shot was released.
According to CNN, Smollett turned himself in at 5 a.m. and is currently under arrest.
His mug shot was recently released by the Chicago Police Department ahead of a news conference where cops explained how the actor went from an alleged victim to a potential suspect.
The actor was booked and will soon be taken into custody where he will be going to bond court at 1:30 p.m. CT.
ABC7 further reports that Smollett will either post bond or will be released on his own recognizance, but he will not enter a plea at this time.
(Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
days
COMMENTS