Jussie Smollett's Mug Shot Released Following His Arrest For Lying To Police

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Jussie Smollett attends the Black AIDS Institute's 2018 Heroes in The Struggle Gala at California African American Museum on December 01, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

The actor is accused of staging his alleged hate crime.

Published Yesterday

Hours after news broke that Jussie Smollett was arrested for a felony of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, the Empire star's mug shot was released.

According to CNN, Smollett turned himself in at 5 a.m. and is currently under arrest.

His mug shot was recently released by the Chicago Police Department ahead of a news conference where cops explained how the actor went from an alleged victim to a potential suspect.

The actor was booked and will soon be taken into custody where he will be going to bond court at 1:30 p.m. CT.

ABC7 further reports that Smollett will either post bond or will be released on his own recognizance, but he will not enter a plea at this time.

Written by Moriba Cummings

