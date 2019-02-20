Jussie Smollett’s Attorneys Release Statement Following His Arrest For Allegedly Lying To Police

Update:

In another turn of events, Empire star Jussie Smollett has now been arrested more than three weeks after he claimed to be a victim of a hate crime.

According to Deadline, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi has confirmed that the actor was booked and is currently in custody. A bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

The actor, through his attorneys, continues to deny claims that he had a role in his attack.

"Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked," their statement reads. "Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense."

Under Illinois law, filing a false police report is classified as disorderly conduct and is punishable by one to three years in prison.