Oscar Nominee Regina King Shares One Of The Most Insulting Red Carpet Moments She’s Ever Experienced

It involves mistaken identity with another Black actress.

Published 19 hours ago

Regina King's highly applauded career, which spans more than two decades and several prestigious awards, makes her red carpet royalty during awards season. Unfortunately, one ill-researched journalist didn’t get the message when he arrogantly admitted to the Oscar nominee that he had no idea who she was.

In her cover story for the Oscars edition of Vanity Fair magazine, the If Beale Street Could Talk star said that she had to bite her tongue when a foreign journalist boasted that he had no clue who she was. She added that she was left stunned when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association member admitted to this oversight.

"'So, the other members are telling me I should know who you are,'" she recalled he told her. "I just let him keep talking, and he said, 'Yes, and you just were stunning in the movie, just fantastic in the movie. But you've been working for a while."

While this last statement was factual, the journalist went on to make another insulting remark that forced her to politely correct him.

"'You've done some Tyler Perry films...?' I said, 'No, no, I've never done a Tyler Perry film.' And it's just that moment of, like, 'Man, you could just say that you thought I was great in the movie,'" she said. "You want to be gracious, but then there's a part of you that wants to say, 'We're not all the same person!'"

This disappointing exchange, which took place at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, luckily was not a reflection of the rest of the evening as the actress took home the award for Best Supporting Actress.

Hopefully, next time the journalist will show up better prepared — or just keep his mouth shut.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Essence)

