Mo’Nique Has An Unexpected Reaction To Steve Harvey’s Apology About What Went Down On His Talk Show

After seeing the public's response to his scolding tone during the sit-down, the Family Feud host issued an apology for his words. Now, Mo'Nique is speaking out in response to his latest remarks and her reaction may be surprising to some.

Mo'Nique and Steve Harvey recently had a conversation on the latter's talk show that left a bad taste in viewers' mouths after the talk show host berated her for being the cause of her own demise in Hollywood.

As previously reported, following their heated exchange about integrity on his NBC talk show, Harvey expressed some regret, admitting that he took things a bit too far.

"I've got to slow down when I'm talking," he said of the exchange. "I can't get into heated discussions, and I've got to just guard my words more carefully."

During the scorching debate, the two disagreed when the Precious star said integrity and equality meant more to her than money. Harvey, who heralded the entertainment industry as "the money game," critiqued her outlook, telling her her priorities were skewed.

In a recent episode of AM to DM by BuzzFeed News, Mo'Nique, sitting alongside her husband, Sidney Hicks, shared her thoughts on Harvey's claims that he articulated himself harshly during their argument.

“I haven’t heard brother Steve say he misspoke," she said. "I have heard people say he said it, but I have not heard him say he misspoke. What I will say is, I don’t know how you speak on something of that nature.”

Speaking specifically on her initial intentions and expectations from the interview, she shared that she thought it would simply be "two friends sitting down, having an open and honest conversation that was long overdue."

Despite how things went and what was aired, she claimed that they actually shared some productive dialogue that was left on the cutting room floor.

"There was a whole lot that was cut out," she continued. "It was a conversation that had to be had. When I say to a man that I’ve known for 25 years, Steve Harvey, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels, you all said that I did nothing wrong privately but none of you were courageous enough to say it publicly. And a lot of that was cut out from that conversation. Because when Steve says in that conversation, 'Well you know what Mo'Nique, Oprah, Tyler, and Lee Daniels and Lionsgate, they were wrong and they owe you an apology, but you owe them an apology too.' And I said, ‘Steve, you have to tell me what I’m apologizing for.’ What I say on that comedy stage I will not waiver from and I will not apologize for because as comedians, we actually get a chance to display our lives onstage and make it funny.”

Take a look at the full interview, below: