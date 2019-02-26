Samuel L. Jackson Scorches Donald Trump After Spike Lee Diss: ‘He’s Got The Biggest Plantation’

This common link, as seen in the pair's excitement following Lee's big win at the 2019 Academy Awards, has only intensified over the years with both stars doubling down on the current POTUS, who took an unnecessary jab at Lee following his win.

Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee 's personal history dates back to the 1970s, with the two Hollywood A-listers both being proud alums of HBCU Morehouse College.

During his acceptance speech for his win in the category for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on BlacKkKlansman, Lee urged America to "do the right thing" and "be on the right side of history" in the upcoming 2020 U.S. election.

Trump took to Twitter, soon after, to accuse the legendary director of putting a "hit" on his presidency, in that moment. He even took things a step further by ridiculously claiming he has "done more for African Americans than almost any other [president]."

Refusing to have his friend's moment tainted, Jackson, who excitedly announced Lee as the winner in the category, fired back at Trump while speaking with TMZ on his way to the airport.

"Come on, he's too sensitive," he said of the controversial reality star-turned-politician. In reference to his statement of helping the African-American community, Jackson added, "Yeah, he's got the biggest plantation!"

Take a look at the clip, below: