Police Report Sheds New Light On Precious Harris' Cause Of Death

T.I. 's older sister, Precious Harris , recently died after spending just over a week in the ICU following a terrible car crash. Now, the Atlanta Police Department has issued an accident report detailing exactly what led to the collision.

According to TMZ, the traffic accident report specified that Precious suffered an asthma attack while on the road, which eventually led to her crashing her vehicle into a telephone pole.

The report stated that T.I.'s grandniece, Kairi Chapman, was riding in the passenger seat beside Precious at the time of the accident. The rapper's late sister was driving his 2013 Dodge Avenger.

More details of the incident explained what happened following the impact, with Kairi relating what happened to the police. The responding officer said Precious was unresponsive when he arrived at the scene. Though she was breathing, he noted that she began foaming at the mouth before paramedics arrived and took her to a nearby hospital.

The police report also stated that Kairi was treated by EMS after complaining of chest pains. She was later released. Both the front driver's side and front passenger side airbags were deployed in the crash.

As previously reported, Precious died after spending just over a week in the ICU on life support. She was 66.