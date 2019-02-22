Heartbreaking: T.I.'s Sister Precious Harris Dead At 66

In some heartbreaking news, it has been confirmed that T.I. 's older sister, Precious Harris , has died after getting into a major car accident in Atlanta last week. She was 66.

Precious passed away on Friday, with her daughter sharing the news through a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven," she wrote. "I love you so much. I'm so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting... no more asthma attacks... damn but baby I am going to miss you."

