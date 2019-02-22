Heartbreaking: T.I.'s Sister Precious Harris Dead At 66

She was involved in a serious car accident just a week ago.

Published 17 hours ago

In some heartbreaking news, it has been confirmed that T.I.'s older sister, Precious Harris, has died after getting into a major car accident in Atlanta last week. She was 66.

Precious passed away on Friday, with her daughter sharing the news through a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven," she wrote. "I love you so much. I'm so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting... no more asthma attacks... damn but baby I am going to miss you."

Take a look at her sweet words, below:

TMZ further reports that T.I. and his wife, Tiny, are "devastated" by the news as the rapper was incredibly close to his older sister.

In his own message in remembrance of her, he wrote, "We Love You Dearly Baby Girl...." captioning an Instagram post.

As previously reported, the couple shut down production of their VH1 reality series, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, just last week after learning of the events that led to Precious' hospitalization.

While it remains a mystery what caused the wreck, it is reported that Precious hit a pole, with that event triggering a severe asthma attack. She was immediately taken to the hospital and placed in ICU.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Precious' family and friends during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

Written by Moriba Cummings

