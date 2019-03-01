Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Attackers Have Issued An Apology

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 14: Jussie Smollett attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: "Empire" at The Robin Williams Center on November 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

The former "Empire" extras released a statement through their attorney.

The two brothers who were reportedly involved in the Jussie Smollett hate crime attack have issued an apology through their attorney.

Gloria Schmidt said in a statement to CBS Chicago that her clients, Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, "have tremendous regret" over their involvement in the scandal.

"They understand how it has impacted people across the nation, particularly minority communities and especially those who have been victims of hate crimes themselves," she added.

The brothers, who both served as extras on Empire, were first arrested as suspects after Smollett told the cops he was physically attacked by two men who hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him. He also added that his attackers shouted, "This is MAGA country," before dousing him with bleach and wrapping a noose around his neck.

The police, however, have most recently come to their own conclusion that Smollett paid the brothers $3,500 to stage the assault outside of his apartment building, back in January.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a statement that investigators believe the actor staged the attack "because he was dissatisfied with his salary" at the Fox drama.

Smollett has since turned himself in to the police and has been charged with felony disorderly conduct. He is also barred from leaving the state without approval from a judge.

His next court date is set for March 14.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

