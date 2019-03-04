Oh, Snap! Will Smith To Play Venus And Serena Williams' Dad In New Movie

It appears as Will Smith is set to add another biographical role to his resume as it is being reported that he has been cast to play Serena and Venus Williams ' father, Richard Williams , in a new film.

According to Deadline , the movie will be titled King Richard and will be produced by Smith's company, Overbrook Entertainment. The script is written by Zach Baylin.

Richard Williams' story is quite inspiring as, with no background in tennis at all, he managed to raise two of the game's most impressive players in history all while overcoming his own fair share of hardships, skepticism and past demons.

More famously, he drew up a 78-page plan for his two daughters' professional tennis careers and trained them on his own in the sport on cracked, weedy public courts in Compton.

Due to their impressive skill, determination and their father's early training, the Williams sisters went on to become two of the greatest athletes in history, with Serena arguably becoming the best tennis player ever, with 23 Grand Slam tournament wins.

As previously reported, Will Smith recently stepped away from reprising his role as Deadshot in the Suicide Squad sequel. Currently, the A-list actor is filming Bad Boys for Life alongside his former co-star Martin Lawrence and will portray "Genie" in Disney's live-action Aladdin in the coming months.