Report: Will Smith Has Dropped Out Of A Major Movie Franchise

Is Will Smith making a conscious decision to switch up his brand? It appears so, as new reports indicate that the A-list star has stepped away from a major franchise in which he played a key role to pursue another venture.

According to the Variety, Smith will not be reprising his role as Deadshot in the forthcoming Suicide Squad sequel.

The publication reports that his busy schedule was cited as the reason in the tough decision, specifying that there was no ill will on either side regarding his withdrawal from the popular franchise.

The news of Smith's reported withdrawal comes the same day as the debut of his new Facebook Watch show, Will Smith's Bucket List. In the pilot episode, the actor, along with his children, ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, and wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, documents his trip to Dubai for a skydiving adventure.

Warner Bros., the film's distributor, was reportedly hoping to bring both Smith and his co-star Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn, back for the sequel to the 2016 release, which grossed $746 million at the box office internationally.

The still unnamed Suicide Squad sequel will be directed by former Guardians of the Galaxy director and writer James Gunn. Deadline reports that production for the film is reportedly set to begin in Atlanta in September.

Suicide Squad's follow-up is tentatively set to for an August 2021 release.