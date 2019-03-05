Queen Latifah Is Standing Behind Jussie Smollett Until There Is 'Definitive Proof' He Staged His Attack

Some of Jussie Smollett 's peers are sticking by him in the midst of his most recent scandal, and one of the latest to voice her support for the actor is Queen Latifah .

The Girls Trip star recently sat down with Yahoo! News where she gave her opinion on the hot topic, saying that, until there is concrete evidence proving that Smollett faked his attack, she will continue to have his back.

"The guy I've seen has always been someone who cares about people, who cares about others, and who's very kind and who's always been cool and sweet," she said. "And that's just the guy I know. So, until I can see some definitive proof — which I haven't seen yet — then, you know, I gotta go with him until I see otherwise."

Her words echo the sentiments recently expressed by Tyler Perry, who said he is not ready to give up on Smollett just yet as the disgraced star is "adamant" he is completely innocent.

As previously reported, the Empire star has been charged with filing a false police report and has since been slammed by the Chicago Police Department for taking advantage "of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career."

Latifah, who appeared on Empire in a crossover episode with her Fox series, Star, added of the scandal, "I don't even know what to make of it. All I know is that I hope everything words out in the end and everybody basically comes out unscathed."

Take a look at her interview, below: