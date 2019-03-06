Loni Love Claps Back At Critics Who Called Her ‘Angry’ For Defending Jordyn Woods And Michael Jackson

Loni Love is never afraid to share her opinions regardless of how they may be received by the public. Indeed, it’s what makes her a beloved talk show host. So, it should come as no surprise that during a recent episode of her morning talk show, The Real, she spiritedly defended Jordyn Woods and Michael Jackson in the wake of their respective scandals. After being slammed for the heated debate she had with her co-hosts over each celeb, she took to Twitter to make one thing clear: she said what she said.

First, during The Real's March 5 show, Loni laid into her co-hosts after they failed to acknowledge that Tristan Thompson is "community penis" — her words. "Y'all vilifying this girl when she [is] getting death threats," she said in Jordyn's defense, referencing the 21-year-old's recent viral interview on Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk. "Y'all got me hot!" The next day, while the panel discussed the highly controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, which explored Michael Jackson's allegedly predatory past, Loni came to his defense as well. "Michael was loving," she said while her co-host Jeannie Mai expressed her disapproval. "He wanted to include people." Take a look at the clips, below:

After noticing the response her honesty received from viewers, the unapologetically opinionated comedienne took to Twitter to share that, contrary to popular belief, she's not angry, she's just passionate.

I’m never angry... I’m passionate... some need to deal with a dark skin plus size woman loving and wanting to do my part to change society for the better... — Loni Love (@LoniLove) March 5, 2019

Go on, Loni. We love your passion.

Written by Moriba Cummings