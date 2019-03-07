Report: Jussie Smollett’s Privacy Was Violated By Hospital Workers Following Alleged Attack

The hospital where Jussie Smollett was treated following his January 29 assault is currently under fire as new reports indicate that dozens of its employees were let go for viewing the actor's medical charts without proper clearance.

According to CBS Chicago, a nurse, who remains anonymous, said that she was fired from Northwestern Memorial Hospital last Tuesday for simply scrolling past the actor's chart without actually accessing it. She claims that the decision to terminate her employment was sudden as she was not given the chance to explain herself. She is adamant that it was all a misunderstanding.

The publication went on to state that unnamed sourced have confirmed that several more Northwestern employees have also been fired for the same offense.

An administrative worker, who agreed to speak out under the condition that her identity be concealed, claimed her firing was "a completely wrongful termination" as she reportedly scrolled past Smollett's name on a list of files without actually opening his record.

"They called it a 'huge breach,' and I said, 'If that's the case, don't you think it's a training issue?'" she said of the incident.

The site reports that a Northwestern spokesperson refused to comment on the report of the mass firings.

As previously reported, Cook County prosecutors charged Smollett with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.