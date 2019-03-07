‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Peter Thomas Posts Emotional Video From His Bed Following Arrest

<<attends>>"PRE" BET Awards Dinner at Milk Studios on June 28, 2014 in Hollywood, California.

‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Peter Thomas Posts Emotional Video From His Bed Following Arrest

The reality star was charged with fraud.

Published Yesterday

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Peter Thomas made headlines recently after he was arrested in Miami for allegedly writing fraudulent checks.

Now that he is released, the Club ONE owner has taken to social media to break his silence.

In an Instagram video, showing him lying in bed, Thomas addressed his Bar One employees, his fans, and his girlfriend/Bar One operations manager, Toni Scott.

"Hey, Instagram world. I cannot sleep because I'm still f***ed up over the last six days," he said. "But, you know what? I feel so blessing to be in my bed tonight. And I can get up and go to the shower, the restroom, refrigerator, the balcony to go look outside. And I don't have to ask permission to... Baby, I was trying to FaceTime you but I know you're tired. You're sleeping."

Take a look, below:

Thomas, mostly known for being RHOA star Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband, maintains his innocence in the case after it was reported that there was a warrant out for his arrest in Louisiana.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Finding Justice

Sunday 8/7c

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC