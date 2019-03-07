‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Peter Thomas Posts Emotional Video From His Bed Following Arrest

Now that he is released, the Club ONE owner has taken to social media to break his silence.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Peter Thomas made headlines recently after he was arrested in Miami for allegedly writing fraudulent checks.

In an Instagram video, showing him lying in bed, Thomas addressed his Bar One employees, his fans, and his girlfriend/Bar One operations manager, Toni Scott.

"Hey, Instagram world. I cannot sleep because I'm still f***ed up over the last six days," he said. "But, you know what? I feel so blessing to be in my bed tonight. And I can get up and go to the shower, the restroom, refrigerator, the balcony to go look outside. And I don't have to ask permission to... Baby, I was trying to FaceTime you but I know you're tired. You're sleeping."

Take a look, below: