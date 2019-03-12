Wendy Williams Launches Substance Abuse Hotline After Opening Up About Her Past Struggles With Drug Addiction

Now, following her brave confession, she has announced that her family has launched a substance abuse hotline to help those in need.

Wendy Williams has made it no secret that she has struggled with substance abuse, in the past, even mentioning in a recent episode of her talk show that she was a "functioning" addict who was slowly "killing" herself.

During a March 11 taping of her eponymous talk show, she said that her family's Hunter Foundation has collaborated with T.R.U.S.T. to launch "a 24-hour nationwide hotline to offer treatment resources to get help for you if you happen to be addicted to drugs and substance abusing."

According to People, while explaining the process to her "co-hosts," the media maven shared what callers will hear once they dial in.

"What you do is you call, and your call will be answered by specially trained, certified recovery coaches," she said. "These people will provide you, should you want help, with referrals and treatment facilities. If that's you, we're here to help."

Access to the hotline's facilities is not specifically limited to recovering addicts or potentially recovering addicts, it is also open to the general public to receive education and awareness information on addiction.

"We must all come together to respond to this crisis of addiction and substance abuse," she added. "Everyone is at risk from their inner cities to more affluent communities. My family and I are very proud to partner with T.R.U.S.T. to get people the help that they so desperately need, especially if they or their families have given up hope. There is hope."

As previously reported, Williams recently opened up about her own struggles with substance abuse on the show, telling her audience, "Once you're a substance abuser, you have to battle that for the rest of your life... Crack is wack. I was a mess, killing myself. I realized I am a walking addict. You can't just clean it up and stop it."

The 24/7 hotline number is 1-888-5HUNTER (1-888-546-6837).