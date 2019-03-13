NeNe Leakes Exposes Cynthia Bailey For Doing ‘F***ed Up Stuff’ After Explosive Reunion

After it was previously reported that the show's star, NeNe Leakes , unfollowed most of her cast mates following the taping, the series OG took to Instagram to both confirm the rumors and to explain how her once repaired friendship with Cynthia Bailey has taken yet another tumble.

With the currently airing season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta winding down, the fan-favorite reunion special, where all the tea is spilled, is next on the roster.

Taking to Instagram Live, Leakes extensively addressed talks surrounding the reunion special, confirming that she did unfollow the majority of her RHOA cast mates on social media.

"The first thing I saw was I followed half of my cast," she said. "That's what the blogs have said and they are correct... A lot of times, people don't even know. They don't even know half of what goes on on this show. They only get five minutes of it. It's unfortunate."

Leakes then went on to address her gripes with her cast mates, and it was her comments on Bailey that stood out to many as she did not hold back while criticizing the veteran model for being "sneaky."

"As far as Cynthia's concerned, you're going to have to watch the finale to see what it is that she does," she said. "Now, Cynthia's done a lot of stuff in my opinion, on the down low and very sneaky and underhanded... She has done a lot of stuff that you all just don't get to see on the show, that's just underhanded and I always come out looking like the bad guy."

Continuing to lay into her former longtime bestie, Leakes added, "She's just done a lot of f***ed up stuff, and that's just for real," but reassured her followers that she does not have "any hate in my heart for Cynthia."

"We are coworkers from this day forward," she continued. "I don't have any reason to not speak to her. I'm happy to speak to her, but anything else further than that, no, it's not going to happen. We are coworkers, and after 11 seasons, I finally realized that these girls are my coworkers."

Watch her open up about her cast mates allegedly betraying her trust and see her detailed explanation on the closet situation with Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams in the clip, below: