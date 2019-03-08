What Happened? NeNe Leakes Unfollows Majority Of 'RHOA' Cast Following Reunion Taping

With the currently airing season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta coming to a close, fans of the show are biting their nails with anticipation as the season's reunion special is sure to be next on the roster.

During the recent taping, however, the ladies likely had an explosive exchange that rocked a few of their relationships as the show's mainstay, NeNe Leakes, went on an unfollowing spree on social media.