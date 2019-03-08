What Happened? NeNe Leakes Unfollows Majority Of 'RHOA' Cast Following Reunion Taping

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- Season:11 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille, Shamari Devoe -- (Photo by: Alex Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

All will be revealed.

Published 11 hours ago

With the currently airing season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta coming to a close, fans of the show are biting their nails with anticipation as the season's reunion special is sure to be next on the roster.

During the recent taping, however, the ladies likely had an explosive exchange that rocked a few of their relationships as the show's mainstay, NeNe Leakes, went on an unfollowing spree on social media.

Proving that she and her cast mates were gearing up to tape the special, Leakes first posted a photo of her laminated tag along with the shoe she was rocking that night. She spiced up the simple label with the hashtags "#OG" and "#THREAT" written over white tape.

"I'm in the house! Bring it....RHOA Reunion season 11 #OG #Threat  #headb***hincharge #watchoutheels."

Take a look, below:

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, things likely got heated at the taping as, hours after she posted her photo, Leakes unfollowed Cynthia Bailey, Tanya Sam, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille on Instagram.

She did, however, spare two of the remaining cast members: Shamari DeVoe and Marlo Hampton.

Check out the receipts, below:

What do you think happened among the ladies?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 reunion special is slated to air in the coming weeks on Bravo.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: Alex Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

