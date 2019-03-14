Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To Charges He Lied To Police About Alleged Attack

Jussie Smollett appeared in court earlier today where he pleaded "not guilty" to multiple charges related to him allegedly filing a false police report. The Empire actor claimed he was brutally assaulted in Chicago — allegations which the Chicago PD claims he falsified.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Empire star arrived at the Cook County courthouse with his family and attorney, Tina Glandian, in tow, who made the "not guilty" plea on his behalf.

The plea was made in response to the 16 felony count indictment of disorderly conduct a grand jury made against him.

As previously reported, Smollett was initially charged and arrested on February 21 in connection to the January 29 incident which the Chicago Police Department originally dubbed a "potential hate crime." More recently, he was indicted on the 16 charges on March 8.

Prior to the arraignment, Judge Steven G. Watkins, who was assigned to oversee Smollett's case, made a change to the terms of the actor's bond. In his revision, he noted that Smollett will now be allowed to travel to Los Angeles and New York City to meet with attorneys without formally seeking the court's approval.

The actor is due to appear in court next on April 17.