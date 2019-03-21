Tamera Mowry-Housley Is Getting Ruthlessly Swarmed By The BeyHive For Admitting Her Crush On Jay-Z

Tamera Mowry- Housley 's week isn't ending on the best note. After sharing a story on yesterday’s episode of The Real about crushing on Jay-Z when they first met many, many years ago, she managed to invoke the wrath of his wife Beyoncé 's legions of fans: the BeyHive.

As previously reported, Tamera recently told her The Real co-hosts that she found herself infatuated with the legendary rapper when they met at a movie premiere when she was just 23.

While they are both happily married now — almost 20 years after their first meeting — the actress said she was "attracted to him in the moment" and was "hit with the charm."

Despite the fact that she prefaced her story by stressing, "He wasn't with Beyoncé at the time," that didn't protect her from what was to come as Queen Bey's notoriously loyal fan base swarmed her Instagram posts with bee emojis, with one stan commenting, "Why you reminiscing on a married man?"

Take a look, below: