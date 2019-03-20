Wait, Is ‘The Real’ Co-Host Tamera Mowry-Housley Blushing While Telling This Story About Meeting Jay-Z?

Unfortunately, it seems as The Real co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley didn't get the memo as she went down memory lane, retelling a story of once being smitten with Beyoncé 's husband, Jay-Z .

If the "Becky With the Good Hair" debate of 2016 proved anything, it was that the ever-loyal BeyHive does not rest when it comes to protecting Queen Bey and those she loves.

During a recent episode of the morning talk show, Tamera shared a story of the time she met Jigga when she was 23, prefacing her story time with, "He wasn't with Beyoncé at the time."

"I've actually met Jay-Z in person," she said. "I wasn't dating anybody and when I met him... You do get like hit with the charm."

After detailing the rapper's suave aura, she mentioned that she suddenly got really awkward.

"I found myself strangely asking for gum," she continued. "It's so weird! I swear. My sister and I were at a premiere of Nutty Professor and he walked by and I was like, 'Oh, my God. That's Jay-Z!' I was like, 'Can I have some gum?'... I would say that I actually was attracted to him in the moment."

If it's any consolation, the former child actress hilariously added that Jay did give her some gum.

As far as her relationship with her current husband is concerned, she added, "I hadn't even met Adam. Adam wasn't in the picture!"

Watch the clip, below: